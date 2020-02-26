1418 Fremont Avenue N 1

Amenities

Another listing from Michelle @ Renters Warehouse!! This Stunning updated 2BD/1BA duplex in North Minneapolis is available NOW for move in!! This lower level unit features updated kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bath with shower only, and family room all on one level. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas. Snow removal and lawn care included. No Laundry! Street parking only! (RENT:$1,550) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,550) (ON-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) (PETS: NO) DISCOUNTS FOR LONGER LEASE!! To schedule a showing copy & paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery