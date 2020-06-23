All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 129 N 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
129 N 2nd Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

129 N 2nd Street

129 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

129 2nd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home to the historically preserved building of 2nd Street Lofts! This is an irresistible downtown living retreat, with architectural beauty, extended ceilings, expansive windows, and stunning city views sure to fit all of your loft needs. Located in the trending North Loop area of Minneapolis, within walking distance of cutting edge restaurants and shopping. Enjoy Light Rail, entertainment and nightlife right outside your door. Photos are of a similar unit. Pricing is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 N 2nd Street have any available units?
129 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 129 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 129 N 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 N 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 N 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Southsider Apartments
3029 22nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Lime
2904 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University