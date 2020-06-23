129 N 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome home to the historically preserved building of 2nd Street Lofts! This is an irresistible downtown living retreat, with architectural beauty, extended ceilings, expansive windows, and stunning city views sure to fit all of your loft needs. Located in the trending North Loop area of Minneapolis, within walking distance of cutting edge restaurants and shopping. Enjoy Light Rail, entertainment and nightlife right outside your door. Photos are of a similar unit. Pricing is subject to change.