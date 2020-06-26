All apartments in Minneapolis
125 Warwick Street SE

125 Warwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Warwick Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
125 Warwick Street SE Available 07/01/19 Prospect Park Charmer. Updated and in the trees. - A lovely single-family home tucked in the hills of Prospect Park and nicely treed. Very nicely updated kitchen. Huge gorgeous deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 good sized and 1 smaller. Hardwood floors. 2 fireplaces, 1 in the living room and 1 in the master bedroom. Super backyard. 1 car garage. Tenant to pay all utilities. Snow removal and lawn care are provided. Pets on a case by case basis, not large and not many, and definitely with add'l deposit. Has central A/C. Available July 1. Hurry, this is a plum house and it will go fast. Professional leasing, screening required.

(RLNE2178515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Warwick Street SE have any available units?
125 Warwick Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Warwick Street SE have?
Some of 125 Warwick Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Warwick Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
125 Warwick Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Warwick Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Warwick Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 125 Warwick Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 125 Warwick Street SE offers parking.
Does 125 Warwick Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Warwick Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Warwick Street SE have a pool?
No, 125 Warwick Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 125 Warwick Street SE have accessible units?
No, 125 Warwick Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Warwick Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Warwick Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
