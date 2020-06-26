Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

125 Warwick Street SE Available 07/01/19 Prospect Park Charmer. Updated and in the trees. - A lovely single-family home tucked in the hills of Prospect Park and nicely treed. Very nicely updated kitchen. Huge gorgeous deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 good sized and 1 smaller. Hardwood floors. 2 fireplaces, 1 in the living room and 1 in the master bedroom. Super backyard. 1 car garage. Tenant to pay all utilities. Snow removal and lawn care are provided. Pets on a case by case basis, not large and not many, and definitely with add'l deposit. Has central A/C. Available July 1. Hurry, this is a plum house and it will go fast. Professional leasing, screening required.



(RLNE2178515)