121 Washington Avenue S
121 Washington Avenue S

121 Washington Avenue South · (763) 913-9174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1809 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Great 1 bedroom is skyway connected! Newer appliances, newer paint and newly updated bathroom. Includes underground heated garage stall, private balcony, heated pool, fitness room, community library, party room, 24 hour front desk attendant, etc. Pretty much all-inclusive as your central heating, central air conditioning, water, sewer, trash, laundry, cable tv, internet are included in the price. You won't find a better rental deal downtown! Available heated parking space $150 per month. Move in ready, Don't wait this will go fast. Minimum lease term is 8 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Washington Avenue S have any available units?
121 Washington Avenue S has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Washington Avenue S have?
Some of 121 Washington Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Washington Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
121 Washington Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Washington Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 121 Washington Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 121 Washington Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 121 Washington Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 121 Washington Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Washington Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Washington Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 121 Washington Avenue S has a pool.
Does 121 Washington Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 121 Washington Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Washington Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Washington Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
