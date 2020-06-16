121 Washington Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access sauna

Great 1 bedroom is skyway connected! Newer appliances, newer paint and newly updated bathroom. Includes underground heated garage stall, private balcony, heated pool, fitness room, community library, party room, 24 hour front desk attendant, etc. Pretty much all-inclusive as your central heating, central air conditioning, water, sewer, trash, laundry, cable tv, internet are included in the price. You won't find a better rental deal downtown! Available heated parking space $150 per month. Move in ready, Don't wait this will go fast. Minimum lease term is 8 months.