1205 3rd St NE Available 07/01/19 Ne Single Family Home, Garage, Huge Yard, New Carpet - This home is available anytime in June, it has a double lot and a one car garage. We are looking for a 9 month lease.



The pictures of the home were just taken so you will not be surprised when you view it. The home has new carpet and an updated kitchen. The home is listed as a studio because of ceiling height in the upper bedroom.



Off the side door there is a deck and room to garden if desired.



One car garage is included in the rent.



As a tenant you will pay for all utilities and be responsible for lawn and snow.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE4974453)