1205 3rd St NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1205 3rd St NE

1205 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1205 3rd Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Sheridan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1205 3rd St NE Available 07/01/19 Ne Single Family Home, Garage, Huge Yard, New Carpet - This home is available anytime in June, it has a double lot and a one car garage. We are looking for a 9 month lease.

The pictures of the home were just taken so you will not be surprised when you view it. The home has new carpet and an updated kitchen. The home is listed as a studio because of ceiling height in the upper bedroom.

Off the side door there is a deck and room to garden if desired.

One car garage is included in the rent.

As a tenant you will pay for all utilities and be responsible for lawn and snow.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4974453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 3rd St NE have any available units?
1205 3rd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 3rd St NE have?
Some of 1205 3rd St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 3rd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 3rd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 3rd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 3rd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1205 3rd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 3rd St NE offers parking.
Does 1205 3rd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 3rd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 3rd St NE have a pool?
No, 1205 3rd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1205 3rd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1205 3rd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 3rd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 3rd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
