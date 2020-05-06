119 West 39th Street

Amenities

Special Offer for February! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! This recently remodeled home features an upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In addition to the large living room and dining room, main level includes spacious mud room and full bathroom. Other highlights include central air conditioning, 2 car garage and hardwood floors. Ideal location in the Kingfield neighborhood just blocks from shops and restaurants.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/11939thViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.