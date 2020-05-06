All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

119 West 39th Street

119 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 West 39th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Special Offer for February! Get 1 month free with a 15 month lease! This recently remodeled home features an upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In addition to the large living room and dining room, main level includes spacious mud room and full bathroom. Other highlights include central air conditioning, 2 car garage and hardwood floors. Ideal location in the Kingfield neighborhood just blocks from shops and restaurants.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/11939thViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 West 39th Street have any available units?
119 West 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 West 39th Street have?
Some of 119 West 39th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 West 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 West 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 119 West 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 West 39th Street offers parking.
Does 119 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 119 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 119 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

