All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 115 South 2nd Street - 617.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
115 South 2nd Street - 617
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:08 PM

115 South 2nd Street - 617

115 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Downtown West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
Pet Friendly 1 bedroom Condo- North Loop!

Come check out this stunner - chic 1 bedroom condo with all the amenities you ever wanted!
Unit has gorgeous wood plank flooring, a balcony overlooking City's skyline views, huge closets, AC, cable, ceiling fan, dishwasher, garbage disposal and so much more to list
Including a Washer/dryer hookups in unit!
Pet friendly! Heated Garage!

Community Amenities
Fitness Center
TV Lounge
Yoga Studio
Party Room
Outdoor Sun Shower
Outdoor Grilling Station
Massage Room
Leasing Office
Fireplace and Firepit
Bocce Ball
Bike Workshop
Bike Storage
Amenity Terrace
Wood Plank Flooring
Additional Storage
Air Conditioning
Balcony
Cable
Ceiling Fan
Controlled Access
Courtyard
Dishwasher
Disposal
Window Coverings
Garage
Heat
Individual Climate Control
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio
Range
Refrigerator
Satellite
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Wheelchair

Applicant must have viewed the property in person
Must meet Velo's criteria: https://www.velonorthloop.com/?utm_source=GoogleLocalListing&utm_medium=organic  
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Application fee is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/electric/any optional utility/water/sewer/trash are billed through Velo
Lease terms-applicant would take over current lease-ending 3/10/2020 and would have the option to renew through Velo directly
Parking Space Fee:$125.00/month. Parking Comment: Heated underground parking available. All spaces are assigned parking.
Pet Policy Type:Cats and Dogs
Max Number of Pets:2
One-time pet fee:$200
Pet deposit fee max:$300
Pet monthly rent min/max:$35 - $50
Pet policy fee max:$200
Pet policy: 2 pets per apartment. There is a pet deposit fee of $200. There is a monthly pet rent of $35 for cats and $50 for dogs and there is a one-time pet fee of $300.

Apply using the link below:

https://www.velonorthloop.com/Floor-Plans.aspx

Copy and past the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/f4bc3040ee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have any available units?
115 South 2nd Street - 617 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have?
Some of 115 South 2nd Street - 617's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 South 2nd Street - 617 currently offering any rent specials?
115 South 2nd Street - 617 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 South 2nd Street - 617 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 is pet friendly.
Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 offer parking?
Yes, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 offers parking.
Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have a pool?
No, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 does not have a pool.
Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have accessible units?
Yes, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 has accessible units.
Does 115 South 2nd Street - 617 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 South 2nd Street - 617 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Pillsbury Estates
2508 Pillsbury Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University