115 South 2nd Street - 617

Pet Friendly 1 bedroom Condo- North Loop!



Come check out this stunner - chic 1 bedroom condo with all the amenities you ever wanted!

Unit has gorgeous wood plank flooring, a balcony overlooking City's skyline views, huge closets, AC, cable, ceiling fan, dishwasher, garbage disposal and so much more to list

Including a Washer/dryer hookups in unit!

Pet friendly! Heated Garage!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person

Must meet Velo's criteria: https://www.velonorthloop.com/?utm_source=GoogleLocalListing&utm_medium=organic

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Application fee is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/electric/any optional utility/water/sewer/trash are billed through Velo

Lease terms-applicant would take over current lease-ending 3/10/2020 and would have the option to renew through Velo directly

Parking Space Fee:$125.00/month. Parking Comment: Heated underground parking available. All spaces are assigned parking.

Pet Policy Type:Cats and Dogs

Max Number of Pets:2

One-time pet fee:$200

Pet deposit fee max:$300

Pet monthly rent min/max:$35 - $50

Pet policy fee max:$200

Pet policy: 2 pets per apartment. There is a pet deposit fee of $200. There is a monthly pet rent of $35 for cats and $50 for dogs and there is a one-time pet fee of $300.



