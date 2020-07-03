115 South 2nd Street - 617

Amenities
Pet Friendly 1 bedroom Condo- North Loop!
Come check out this stunner - chic 1 bedroom condo with all the amenities you ever wanted!
Unit has gorgeous wood plank flooring, a balcony overlooking City's skyline views, huge closets, AC, cable, ceiling fan, dishwasher, garbage disposal and so much more to list
Including a Washer/dryer hookups in unit!
Pet friendly! Heated Garage!
Community Amenities
Fitness Center
TV Lounge
Yoga Studio
Party Room
Outdoor Sun Shower
Outdoor Grilling Station
Massage Room
Leasing Office
Fireplace and Firepit
Bocce Ball
Bike Workshop
Bike Storage
Amenity Terrace
Wood Plank Flooring
Additional Storage
Air Conditioning
Balcony
Cable
Ceiling Fan
Controlled Access
Courtyard
Dishwasher
Disposal
Window Coverings
Garage
Heat
Individual Climate Control
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio
Range
Refrigerator
Satellite
Washer/Dryer Hookup
Wheelchair
Applicant must have viewed the property in person
Must meet Velo's criteria: https://www.velonorthloop.com/?utm_source=GoogleLocalListing&utm_medium=organic
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Application fee is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/electric/any optional utility/water/sewer/trash are billed through Velo
Lease terms-applicant would take over current lease-ending 3/10/2020 and would have the option to renew through Velo directly
Parking Space Fee:$125.00/month. Parking Comment: Heated underground parking available. All spaces are assigned parking.
Pet Policy Type:Cats and Dogs
Max Number of Pets:2
One-time pet fee:$200
Pet deposit fee max:$300
Pet monthly rent min/max:$35 - $50
Pet policy fee max:$200
Pet policy: 2 pets per apartment. There is a pet deposit fee of $200. There is a monthly pet rent of $35 for cats and $50 for dogs and there is a one-time pet fee of $300.
Apply using the link below:
https://www.velonorthloop.com/Floor-Plans.aspx
Copy and past the link below to schedule a showing:
https://showmojo.com/l/f4bc3040ee