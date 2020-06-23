115 29th Street W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom in Whittier Neighborhood - This classic Whittier neighborhood home has all the character you would expect from a home built in 1900 but the added amenities for today's living. New expanded kitchen in 2014 with main floor laundry and mudroom. New large deck off the kitchen with privacy fence for entertaining and your pets. One of the few homes WITH off street parking; brick driveway and room for 2 cars. Easy walk to Eat Street and Midtown Greenway in your back yard.



(RLNE4474034)