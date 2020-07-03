All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

1112 14th Ave SE

1112 14th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1112 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1112 14th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Updated and VERY nice home near U of M & Dinky Town! Avail. 9/1/20. - This is a really nice house in Como! Very well maintained. You will enjoy the following:

-Big kitchen w/ dishwasher
-Big bedrooms & big closets
-Private Washer/Dryer
-Remodeled bathroom
-Forced Heat & Central Air Conditioning
-Lots of natural light!
-Pet Friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

Call or text Alex for a showing. 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

***Renter's Insurance Required

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.

(RLNE2882737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 14th Ave SE have any available units?
1112 14th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 14th Ave SE have?
Some of 1112 14th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 14th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1112 14th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 14th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 14th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1112 14th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1112 14th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1112 14th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 14th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 14th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1112 14th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1112 14th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1112 14th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 14th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 14th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

