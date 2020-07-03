Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1112 14th Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Updated and VERY nice home near U of M & Dinky Town! Avail. 9/1/20. - This is a really nice house in Como! Very well maintained. You will enjoy the following:



-Big kitchen w/ dishwasher

-Big bedrooms & big closets

-Private Washer/Dryer

-Remodeled bathroom

-Forced Heat & Central Air Conditioning

-Lots of natural light!

-Pet Friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)



Call or text Alex for a showing. 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



***Renter's Insurance Required



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



(RLNE2882737)