1110 W 25th St Apt 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

Top floor spacious Vintage 1 BR+ Den/Sun room with kitchen and bathroom updates. Unit faces south, tons of natural light. Hardwood floors, beautiful natural woodwork and built in buffet. Granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Kitchen is open to living room. Separate dining area with gorgeous French Doors. Free washer/dryers and Bicycle storage in basement. Common patio and gardens. Plentiful on street parking. Stroll to City Lakes and Uptown.

FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL(lokmm4213@gmail.com)

FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL(lokmm4213@gmail.com)

FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL(lokmm4213@gmail.com)



(RLNE5072219)