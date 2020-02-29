All apartments in Minneapolis
1110 W 25th St Apt 302

1110 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 West 25th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Top floor spacious Vintage 1 BR+ Den/Sun room with kitchen and bathroom updates. Unit faces south, tons of natural light. Hardwood floors, beautiful natural woodwork and built in buffet. Granite counters in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Kitchen is open to living room. Separate dining area with gorgeous French Doors. Free washer/dryers and Bicycle storage in basement. Common patio and gardens. Plentiful on street parking. Stroll to City Lakes and Uptown.
FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL(lokmm4213@gmail.com)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have any available units?
1110 W 25th St Apt 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have?
Some of 1110 W 25th St Apt 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 W 25th St Apt 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 offer parking?
No, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have a pool?
No, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 W 25th St Apt 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
