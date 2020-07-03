Amenities
1109 23rd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous BIG house near the U of M! Huge Bedrooms/closets & BIG living room! Available 9/1/20! - This is a big home built in 1994! Among many things you will enjoy:
-BIG bedrooms & BIG closets
-Big open living room w/ lots of natural light
-Forced Heat & Central Air
-Garage Parking
-Three bathrooms!
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).
**Renter's insurance is required.
For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)
(RLNE2882732)