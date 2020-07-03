Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1109 23rd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous BIG house near the U of M! Huge Bedrooms/closets & BIG living room! Available 9/1/20! - This is a big home built in 1994! Among many things you will enjoy:



-BIG bedrooms & BIG closets

-Big open living room w/ lots of natural light

-Forced Heat & Central Air

-Garage Parking

-Three bathrooms!

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE2882732)