All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1109 23rd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1109 23rd Ave SE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1109 23rd Ave SE

1109 Southeast 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1109 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1109 23rd Ave SE Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous BIG house near the U of M! Huge Bedrooms/closets & BIG living room! Available 9/1/20! - This is a big home built in 1994! Among many things you will enjoy:

-BIG bedrooms & BIG closets
-Big open living room w/ lots of natural light
-Forced Heat & Central Air
-Garage Parking
-Three bathrooms!
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE2882732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 23rd Ave SE have any available units?
1109 23rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 23rd Ave SE have?
Some of 1109 23rd Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 23rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1109 23rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 23rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 23rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1109 23rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1109 23rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1109 23rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 23rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 23rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1109 23rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1109 23rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1109 23rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 23rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 23rd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Jourdain
2006 Portland Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University