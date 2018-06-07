All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1108 29th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1108 29th Ave NE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

1108 29th Ave NE

1108 29th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1108 29th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08634b306b ---- Updated 2 bedroom home in prime NE Minneapolis! Beautifully updated home features a kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathroom, bright and sunny spaces, natural woodwork and generous room sizes. Pet Friendly! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ **Tenants are not allowed to park in the shared driveway** Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/08634b306b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 29th Ave NE have any available units?
1108 29th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 29th Ave NE have?
Some of 1108 29th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 29th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1108 29th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 29th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 29th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1108 29th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1108 29th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1108 29th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 29th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 29th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1108 29th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1108 29th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1108 29th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 29th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 29th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Park Embassy
4450 Minnetonka Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University