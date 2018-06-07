1108 29th Ave NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08634b306b ---- Updated 2 bedroom home in prime NE Minneapolis! Beautifully updated home features a kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathroom, bright and sunny spaces, natural woodwork and generous room sizes. Pet Friendly! Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ **Tenants are not allowed to park in the shared driveway** Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/08634b306b