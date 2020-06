Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Live in the heart of the St. Anthony Main neighborhood, and enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the Mississippi River, downtown Mpls skyline, and western exposure from this La Rive 1BR, 1BA 20th floor condo. Features include a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel, new cabinetry, granite counters, large living space with amazing views from walls of windows, beautiful master suite, large covered balcony and more!