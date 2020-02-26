All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

1090 15th Ave. SE

1090 Southeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1090 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1090 15th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 SPACIOUS 4BD House in the heart of Como near the U of M and Dinky Town! Avail. 9/1/20 - Great 4 bedroom/2 bathroom near the U of M! Just a short walk to campus & dinky town. You will enjoy:

-Porch in the back
-Big Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Big Living room & dining room
-Spacious bedrooms/closet
-Plenty of off-street parking
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4476668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 15th Ave. SE have any available units?
1090 15th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 15th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1090 15th Ave. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 15th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1090 15th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 15th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 15th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1090 15th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1090 15th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1090 15th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 15th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 15th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1090 15th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1090 15th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1090 15th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 15th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 15th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

