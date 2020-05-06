All apartments in Minneapolis
1061 15th Ave SE
1061 15th Ave SE

1061 Southeast 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Southeast 15th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

Fit for Royalty - Seated in the heart of NE Minneapolis, sits this 5 bedroom home - plus central air, hardwood floors, off-street parking and an easy walk to campus. This house has a 6th bedroom in the basement.

5 bedrooms/2 baths
??$3,200 per month

- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Central air
- New windows and high-efficiency furnace and air conditioning
- Off-street parking
?- Hardwood floors
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in

See more info at gbgroupproperties.com

(RLNE4061363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 15th Ave SE have any available units?
1061 15th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 15th Ave SE have?
Some of 1061 15th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 15th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1061 15th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 15th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 15th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1061 15th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1061 15th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1061 15th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 15th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 15th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1061 15th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1061 15th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1061 15th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 15th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 15th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

