1061 15th Ave SE

Amenities
Fit for Royalty - Seated in the heart of NE Minneapolis, sits this 5 bedroom home - plus central air, hardwood floors, off-street parking and an easy walk to campus. This house has a 6th bedroom in the basement.
5 bedrooms/2 baths
??$3,200 per month
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Central air
- New windows and high-efficiency furnace and air conditioning
- Off-street parking
?- Hardwood floors
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- Property well-maintained and professionally cleaned prior to tenants' moving in
