Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Great home close to Joe's Market - Great home with lots of room. Close in 3+br home close to the U of M and great freeway access. Home has natural wood floors throughout main and upper levels, Central AC and 2-car garage! Home is zoned for 3 non-related people. Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow removal and mowing. Home is available 9/01/2019, 12 month lease and background check required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5066225)