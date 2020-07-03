All apartments in Minneapolis
1011 16th Ave. SE
1011 16th Ave. SE

1011 Southeast 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Southeast 16th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1011 16th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 5 Bedroom Property near DinkyTown & U of M! Remodeled! Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a nice house in Como! Very well maintained. You will enjoy the following:

-BIG bedrooms & Closets
-Brand new bathrooms & kitchen (with dishwasher)
-Washer/Dryer
-Plenty of parking (4+ spaces)
-Spacious living room & dining room
-Sunroom/Office
-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE3747525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 16th Ave. SE have any available units?
1011 16th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 16th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1011 16th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 16th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1011 16th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 16th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 16th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1011 16th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1011 16th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 1011 16th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 16th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 16th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1011 16th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1011 16th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1011 16th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 16th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 16th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.

