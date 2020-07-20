All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1008 W 26th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1008 W 26th St.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

1008 W 26th St.

1008 W 26th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lowry Hill East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1008 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1008 W 26th St. Available 07/01/19 Recently Remodeled Uptown Property! Must See 4 bed/2 bath, Available 7/1!! - This remodeled home has many great features, which include:

-Remodeled kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counter-tops
-Remodeled full bathrooms!
-2 living rooms!!!
-Spacious bedrooms and closets
-Office space
-1 car attached garage
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4040247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W 26th St. have any available units?
1008 W 26th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W 26th St. have?
Some of 1008 W 26th St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W 26th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W 26th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W 26th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 W 26th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1008 W 26th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1008 W 26th St. offers parking.
Does 1008 W 26th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 W 26th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W 26th St. have a pool?
No, 1008 W 26th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W 26th St. have accessible units?
No, 1008 W 26th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W 26th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W 26th St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
LaSalle Apartments
36 S 9th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Loring ParkWhittierMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University