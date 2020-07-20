Amenities

1008 W 26th St. Available 07/01/19 Recently Remodeled Uptown Property! Must See 4 bed/2 bath, Available 7/1!! - This remodeled home has many great features, which include:



-Remodeled kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite counter-tops

-Remodeled full bathrooms!

-2 living rooms!!!

-Spacious bedrooms and closets

-Office space

-1 car attached garage

-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4040247)