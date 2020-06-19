6588 Jonquil Way

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove. The home has been fully renovated from the paint and flooring to the updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Other features include an attached 2 garage, fenced yard, subway-tile bathtub surround, and lower level family room. Convenient location minutes to major highways for an easy commute, and minutes to The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes and restaurants.



Washer and dryer hookups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month. The fireplace is inoperable.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/6588JonquilWayViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

