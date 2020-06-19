All apartments in Maple Grove
6588 Jonquil Way

6588 Jonquil Way · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6588 Jonquil Way, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Welcome to this wonderful 4-bedroom, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly home on a corner lot in Maple Grove. The home has been fully renovated from the paint and flooring to the updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Other features include an attached 2 garage, fenced yard, subway-tile bathtub surround, and lower level family room. Convenient location minutes to major highways for an easy commute, and minutes to The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes and restaurants.

Washer and dryer hookups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month. The fireplace is inoperable.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/6588JonquilWayViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6588 Jonquil Way have any available units?
6588 Jonquil Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6588 Jonquil Way have?
Some of 6588 Jonquil Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6588 Jonquil Way currently offering any rent specials?
6588 Jonquil Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6588 Jonquil Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6588 Jonquil Way is pet friendly.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way offer parking?
Yes, 6588 Jonquil Way does offer parking.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6588 Jonquil Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way have a pool?
No, 6588 Jonquil Way does not have a pool.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way have accessible units?
No, 6588 Jonquil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6588 Jonquil Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6588 Jonquil Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6588 Jonquil Way does not have units with air conditioning.
