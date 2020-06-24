All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 16614 81st Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
16614 81st Avenue North
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

16614 81st Avenue North

16614 81st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16614 81st Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr maintenance
5 BR/4BA rental home, hardwood flooring throughout, large kitchen with granite center island & counter open to living room, large deck, patio with fire pit. Full master suite soaking tub and shower. Spacious lower level family room with 5th bedroom and bath. Updated bathrooms. Available for a 12 month lease April 15th.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16614 81st Avenue North have any available units?
16614 81st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 16614 81st Avenue North have?
Some of 16614 81st Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16614 81st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
16614 81st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16614 81st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 16614 81st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North offer parking?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16614 81st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 16614 81st Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities