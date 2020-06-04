83 Crystal View Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 1st - Great Family Home on Quiet Cul de Sac near Crystal Lake.

Desirable Burnsville/Apple Valley School District



Main floor has large living room with hardwood floor, large picture windows, built in bookcase and wood fireplace. Master bath has hardwood, w/half bath. Full bathroom, second and third bedrooms have carpet. Nice size eat-in kitchen with balcony off kitchen/living room areas. Attached two car garage off kitchen.



Finished lower level has large family room w/carpet, large picture windows and wood fireplace. Walk out to patio and backyard. Additional kitchen off the family room. Fourth bedroom and 3/4 bathroom.



Must be able to show a combined income of 3 x the rent or $5,200k per month.

Maximum five occupants. Pet Policy = Pets 15 lbs max considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable deposit) and $20 per month pet rent per pet. Sorry, this home does not participate in Rental Subsidy Programs.



www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com