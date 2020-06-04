All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 83 Crystal View Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
83 Crystal View Cir
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

83 Crystal View Cir

83 Crystal View Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

83 Crystal View Circle, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 1st - Great Family Home on Quiet Cul de Sac near Crystal Lake.
Desirable Burnsville/Apple Valley School District

Main floor has large living room with hardwood floor, large picture windows, built in bookcase and wood fireplace. Master bath has hardwood, w/half bath. Full bathroom, second and third bedrooms have carpet. Nice size eat-in kitchen with balcony off kitchen/living room areas. Attached two car garage off kitchen.

Finished lower level has large family room w/carpet, large picture windows and wood fireplace. Walk out to patio and backyard. Additional kitchen off the family room. Fourth bedroom and 3/4 bathroom.

Must be able to show a combined income of 3 x the rent or $5,200k per month.
Maximum five occupants. Pet Policy = Pets 15 lbs max considered with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable deposit) and $20 per month pet rent per pet. Sorry, this home does not participate in Rental Subsidy Programs.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Crystal View Cir have any available units?
83 Crystal View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Crystal View Cir have?
Some of 83 Crystal View Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Crystal View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
83 Crystal View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Crystal View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Crystal View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 83 Crystal View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 83 Crystal View Cir offers parking.
Does 83 Crystal View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Crystal View Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Crystal View Cir have a pool?
No, 83 Crystal View Cir does not have a pool.
Does 83 Crystal View Cir have accessible units?
No, 83 Crystal View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Crystal View Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83 Crystal View Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities