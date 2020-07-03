All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 3420 W Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
3420 W Park Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

3420 W Park Drive

3420 West Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3420 West Park Drive, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson. This home offers two bedrooms on the main level, large master with double closets, walkthrough bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower. The living room has vaulted ceilings, access to the rear deck. Updated kitchen, with a nice peninsula, granite countertops, SS appliances. Fully finished walkout basement includes a family room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Fenced Yard! Fresh paint and new laminate wood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $1850) (Security Deposit: $1850) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150 & monthly $7 P&R fee) (PETS: 1 Dog < 25 pounds considered with pet rent/additional deposit) To schedule a showing please book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 W Park Drive have any available units?
3420 W Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 W Park Drive have?
Some of 3420 W Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 W Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 W Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 W Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 W Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3420 W Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 W Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 W Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 W Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 W Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3420 W Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3420 W Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 W Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 W Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 W Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W
Burnsville, MN 55337

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities