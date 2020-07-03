3420 W Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Available now! Another new listing brought to you by Shawnna Peterson. This home offers two bedrooms on the main level, large master with double closets, walkthrough bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower. The living room has vaulted ceilings, access to the rear deck. Updated kitchen, with a nice peninsula, granite countertops, SS appliances. Fully finished walkout basement includes a family room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry. Fenced Yard! Fresh paint and new laminate wood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. No prior UD's. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $1850) (Security Deposit: $1850) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150 & monthly $7 P&R fee) (PETS: 1 Dog < 25 pounds considered with pet rent/additional deposit) To schedule a showing please book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery