Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1418 Oak Leaf Lane Available 06/01/20 Burnsville Town Home, Walk Out Patio, - This town home is available for a June 1st move in. The home is in great condition and has a two car garage which is hard to find in the two bedroom town homes.



The entry is split level walking downstairs you will find the family room with walk out, family room with fireplace, 3/4 bath, laundry, and entry to the garage.



Upstairs you have a large living room, dining area and kitchen. Down the hall you will find a full bath and both bedrooms.



As a tenant you will be responsible for water/sewer, gas, and electric.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5685232)