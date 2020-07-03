All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1418 Oak Leaf Lane

1418 Oak Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Oak Leaf Lane, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1418 Oak Leaf Lane Available 06/01/20 Burnsville Town Home, Walk Out Patio, - This town home is available for a June 1st move in. The home is in great condition and has a two car garage which is hard to find in the two bedroom town homes.

The entry is split level walking downstairs you will find the family room with walk out, family room with fireplace, 3/4 bath, laundry, and entry to the garage.

Upstairs you have a large living room, dining area and kitchen. Down the hall you will find a full bath and both bedrooms.

As a tenant you will be responsible for water/sewer, gas, and electric.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5685232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have any available units?
1418 Oak Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have?
Some of 1418 Oak Leaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Oak Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Oak Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Oak Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Oak Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Oak Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

