13805 West Preserve Boulevard

This three-story, 2,508 square-foot single-family home offers a level backyard with a sprinkler system which backs up to Sunset Pond and a beautiful nature lookout. You will enjoy your view from your back deck or four-season sunroom. Inside you will enjoy your family room with a gas fireplace. The huge kitchen offers granite counters and updated appliances. Upstairs features all four bedrooms and a pair of bathrooms. The upstairs master suite offers a great view of the pond along with an updated master bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. The property also features an attached 2-car garage and partially finished basement! Amenities include dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, water softener, central A/C, storage shed in the backyard and more! Located in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Tenants responsible for all utilities, including snow removal. Lawn mowing included and reflected in rental rate. Tenants responsible for general yard upkeep and weeds. Sorry, no pets accepted and no smoking. Security Deposit: $2,100.00. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this current opening will not last long!