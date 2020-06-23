All apartments in Burnsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13805 West Preserve Boulevard

13805 Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13805 Preserve Boulevard, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
garage
This three-story, 2,508 square-foot single-family home offers a level backyard with a sprinkler system which backs up to Sunset Pond and a beautiful nature lookout. You will enjoy your view from your back deck or four-season sunroom. Inside you will enjoy your family room with a gas fireplace. The huge kitchen offers granite counters and updated appliances. Upstairs features all four bedrooms and a pair of bathrooms. The upstairs master suite offers a great view of the pond along with an updated master bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. The property also features an attached 2-car garage and partially finished basement! Amenities include dishwasher, over-the-range microwave, in-unit washer and dryer, water softener, central A/C, storage shed in the backyard and more! Located in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Tenants responsible for all utilities, including snow removal. Lawn mowing included and reflected in rental rate. Tenants responsible for general yard upkeep and weeds. Sorry, no pets accepted and no smoking. Security Deposit: $2,100.00. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing TODAY as this current opening will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have any available units?
13805 West Preserve Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have?
Some of 13805 West Preserve Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13805 West Preserve Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13805 West Preserve Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13805 West Preserve Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13805 West Preserve Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13805 West Preserve Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
