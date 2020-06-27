All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
12934 Nicollet Ave. #202
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

12934 Nicollet Ave. #202

12934 Nicollet Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12934 Nicollet Ave, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 Available 12/01/19 1BR/1BA Condo with GARAGE! All utilities included except electric- Burnsville- Available November 1, 2019 - A great location near Burnsville Pkwy and Nicollet Ave. Just minutes to 35W/E and Cedar Avenue for a quick commute to the Twin Cities. Shopping, restaurants, and Burnsville Transit Station close by.

This second floor, one bedroom unit has nice sized rooms and features an included one car detached garage. Laundry facilities on site. Community features an outdoor pool and fitness center. *All utilities are included, except electric!* This won't last long. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available November 1, 2019

Tenant is responsible for HOA $200 Move In/Out Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2746145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have any available units?
12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have?
Some of 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 pet-friendly?
No, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 offers parking.
Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 has a pool.
Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have accessible units?
No, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St
Burnsville, MN 55337
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with GarageBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities