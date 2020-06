Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants. Non-smoking and no pets allowed. A non-refundable fee of $300 towards cleaning. Application with detailed credit report and proof of employment. First month rent. 1.5 month security deposit. No subleasing allowed and no inquiries for the sale of the property.