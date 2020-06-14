Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with garage

Troy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1128 Alameda Blvd
1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1457 sqft
Townes of Northwyck Available 06/15/20 Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3093 sqft
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/3.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yard. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
965 GRAND VISTA Court
965 Grand Vista Court, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2451 sqft
Luxury Grand Troy Vista Condo. Granite in all baths and Laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2634 AVALON Drive
2634 Avalon Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1316 sqft
Clean, clean, clean ranch in coveted Troy!! Barnard, Baker and Athens Troy Schools. All rated at 10!! Recently remodeled throughout! Granite kitchen. 3 bedrooms, with both a living room and family room! 1.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rochester Road
1 Unit Available
1220 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1220 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1770 sqft
Immaculately maintanined 2 bed w/den and 2 bath END unit condo featuring great room w/vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, open kitchen w/upgraded 42" cherry cabinets, center island, master ste.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2090 Jeffrey Drive
2090 Jeffrey Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2072 sqft
This Troy home offers everything anyone would want; family room, dining room, renovated kitchen with granite counters all within an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4605 JOHN R Road
4605 John R Road, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2729 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bathroom brick colonial. Enter the home into the two-story foyer, that features hardwood flooring that flows seamlessly into the dining room and office.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2496 Coral Dr
2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2029 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
241 REGENTS Drive
241 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1814 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, COZY 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH COLONIAL LOCATED IN QUIET TROY NEIGHBORHOOD. BRAND NEW FINISHED BASEMENT. HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FOYER AND KITCHEN. BRIGHT AND OPEN. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4096 CHESTNUT HILL Drive
4096 Chestnut Hill Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
INCREDIBLE HOME READY TO BE LEASED! HIGH END WITH NO STONE UNTURNED! FEATURES INCLUDE BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM FLAT PANEL CABINETS, CUSTOM BUILT-IN FLAT PANEL CLOSETS, HEATED FLOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Troy

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklands Park
1 Unit Available
46353 Dequindre Rd
46353 Dequindre Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Must See 3 Bed, 2 Bath Rochester Hills Ranch 1200 sq. ft. Rochester Hills, 3 bed, 2 bath ranch (Auburn/Dequindre) with two car attached garage. Great room has cathedral ceiling and opens to dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Troy, MI

Troy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

