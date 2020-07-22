/
downtown troy
176 Apartments for rent in Downtown Troy, Troy, MI
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
36 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3146 Louis Drive
3146 Louis Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1910 sqft
This home is great for a growing family or one who just needs space. Of course you can use that space for entertaining as well if you would prefer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Troy
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
28 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1323 Oakley Rd
1323 Oakley Road, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1102 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Clawson Bungalow - Property Id: 130597 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow with detached garage. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Gas Range, Oven, Granite Countertops, Central Air. Spacious, partially finished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1144 Faulkner Unit 7
1144 Faulkner, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1444 sqft
1144 Faulkner Unit 7 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN TROY! - NEWER-BUILD 3-STORY TOWNHOME IN ROCHESTER COMMONS OF TROY! THIS GREAT UNIT FOR LEASE FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS COUNTER TOPS & OPEN
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
655 Robinwood Dr
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1480 sqft
Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint. Master bedroom has new shower pan with new glass door, new bathtub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
SPECIAL! 1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent! The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3205 Newbury Place
3205 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1910 sqft
S LARGE TWO STORY GREAT ROOM W/DUAL GAS FIREPLACE TO DINING AREA. MAPLE CABINETS & CENTER ISLAND IN SPACIOUS, EAT-IN KITCHEN W/DRWALL TO BALCONY. MBR SUITE W/WIC & BATH. GREAT LOFT AREA COULD BE 3RD BR OR OFFICE SPACE.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1570 Devon Lane
1570 Devon Lane, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1398 sqft
Great Troy location in Midtown Square Condos. The popular Birkdale model features a comfortable living room and dining room divided by a 2-way gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and casual dining area that lead out to a balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Lewis Street
513 Lewis Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1670 sqft
Luxury in the heart of Birmingham's historic Rail District. Three floors of complete amenities including full-stainless kitchen with granite, wireless surround, central alarm and beautiful polished hardwood throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6
2859 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
635 sqft
Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
301 N ETON ST APT C Street
301 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
2507 Windemere Road
2507 Windemere Road, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
*For Rent Only* Perfectly Located in Pembrook Park Area - Bright & Airy Brick Bungalow - Beautiful Deep Lot W/Lush Perennials - Enclosed Four Seasons Room - One Car Detached Garage - Beautiful Dark Hardwood Floors - Plush Carpeting In Upper Master
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
425 N ETON Street
425 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
973 sqft
Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1171 BAKER Court
1171 Baker Court, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1936 sqft
Great Colonial on a quiet cul de sac, Lovely 3-bedroom + 205 S.F. finished Bonus Room over garage , 2 1/2 bath, spacious great room features a wood burning fireplace and front to back windows with lots of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.
