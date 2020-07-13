/
pet friendly apartments
187 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Smart Zone
1144 Faulkner Unit 7
1144 Faulkner, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1444 sqft
1144 Faulkner Unit 7 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN TROY! - NEWER-BUILD 3-STORY TOWNHOME IN ROCHESTER COMMONS OF TROY! THIS GREAT UNIT FOR LEASE FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS COUNTER TOPS & OPEN
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
104 Lincoln Ave
104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685 Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
856 North Old Woodward Avenue - Unit 300
856 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1010 sqft
Third floor corner unit with private terrace facing west and north along Old Woodward Avenue. Building and units designed with superior sound insulation.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34051 Viceroy
34051 Viceroy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Beautiful Tri Level Brick Home in Sterling Heights - Clean, ready to move in 3 bedroom, 2 bath, brick home conveniently located in popular Sterling Heights neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1391 BENNAVILLE Avenue
1391 Bennaville Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
796 sqft
Charming home close to downtown Birmingham! This home includes all hardwood floors. Open floorplan. Dining room off kitchen. Spacious living area. Kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Two spacious rooms with large closet space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3174 AVON MANOR Road
3174 Avon Manor Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Beautiful remodeled ranch in a great area. Well Maintained w/large private fenced yard, covered back patio & 2 car attached garage. Home is move in ready with new Pergo flooring, fresh paint, carpet, fixtures, newer appliances, blinds & more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1555 Humphrey
1555 Humphrey Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Occupancy available after August 11. Tenant Occupied. Please do not Disturb Tenants. Cozy 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Birmingham. Close to everything. Newer kitchen cabinets and updated Bath. .
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
531 OAKLAND Avenue
531 Oakland Avenue, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2121 sqft
Location, location, location! This spacious Colonial is just a 3-minute walk from Downtown Birmingham, two blocks to Poppleton Park and Kroger, and walking distance to both the Roeper School & Derby Middle School.
