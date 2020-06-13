/
garden city
150 Apartments for rent in Garden City, MI
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,800
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.
Garden City
31535 FORD Road
31535 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,975
1233 sqft
Newer construction space for lease! Located in very busy area of Ford Rd next door to popular Dr.
Garden City
32940 CHERRY HILL Road
32940 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1848 sqft
BUILDING FOR SALE ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR GENERAL BUSINESS. GREAT FOR MEDICAL OFFICE, OFFICE, RETAIL STORE, ETC. RESTROOM AND SMALL KITCHENETTE IN BUILDING WITH 10 PARKING SPACES OUT IN FRONT. ALL DATA & MEAS ARE APPROX NOT GUARANTEED.
Garden City
32965 Warren
32965 Warren Rd, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,100
1000 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second room for storage and a bathroom.High visibility on Warren Street.
Garden City
28440 JOHN HAUK Street
28440 John Hauk Street, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
Completely remodeled ranch home in prime location. Perfect for a first time home buyer new roof new cabinets with granite countertops new vinyl flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. All new carpeting. The home has been freshly painted.
Garden City
31232 FORD Road
31232 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$850
800 sqft
BUSY FORD RD WITH HIGH VISIBILITY. This 800 Sqft Building is in C2 ZONING for plenty of businesses from Office through Retail and Carry Out Restaurant. Located on such a high traffic location with visible parking along the side.
Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT RD
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,500
1350 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2 (retail & restaurant) & office
Garden City
27829 FORD Road
27829 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
**** ZONED C-3 ***** INCLUDED ARE 2 EXTRA LOTS #: 35012011849000 & 35012011850000.
Garden City
27821 FORD Road
27821 Ford Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
**** ZONED C-3 ***** THIS IS THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY YOU BEEN WAITING FOR, WITH 60 FEET OF FRONTAGE ON FORD RD ON A CORNER LOT, WITH DRIVE THROUGH ALLEY IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING, 3 BLOCKS FROM THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LEASED AS IS.
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Inkster
356 Longfellow St
356 Longfellow, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with basement in Inkster. Section 8 ONLY...MUST have a 3 bedroom voucher and moving packet for consideration. SECTION 8 TENANTS ONLY.. NO APPLICATION FEE. Please send an email ONLY if you are interested in viewing.
Inkster
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)
Inkster
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
Westland
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.
Westland
29082 BRODY Avenue
29082 Brody Avenue, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1007 sqft
3 bedroom brick ranch in Livonia School District. Open layout, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with appliances (as-is, landlord will not repair or replace). Finished basement with laundry and extra room for storage.
Westland
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
Westland
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
Westland
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
Dearborn Heights
6851 Cronin Drive
6851 Cronin Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6851 Cronin Drive in Dearborn Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Inkster
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.
Westland
35214 Pardo ST
35214 Pardo Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
570 sqft
1 BR AND 1 BATH BRICK END UNIT IS CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING. FRESHLY PAINTED AND CARPETS CLEANED. TO APPLY: RENTAL APPLICATION W/FULL CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES AND HISTORY, 2-4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS.
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.
Westland
28962 Warren Road
28962 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
OPEN YOUR BUSINESS HERE! Located on a main and busy road. Many Commercial uses. Affordable lease. Gross Lease. Was an Alteration shop. No PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON OR TATTOO PARLOR.
