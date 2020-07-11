/
apartments with washer dryer
200 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1769 Castleton Dr
1769 Castleton Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
1769 Castleton - Property Id: 136158 3 bedrooms 1 Bath (2 sinks) Open kitchen to Family Room and a separate Living Room. 2.5 Car Detached Garage, Finished Basement. Forced air heat and air conditioning.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1480 sqft
3257 Newbury place Available 07/15/20 Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
477 Vanderpool Dr
477 Vanderpool Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Nice newer colonial home available for lease. Living room with hardwood floors. Ceramic tile foyer and kitchen floor. All appliances included. Washer and dryer included. 1st floor laundry area. Finished basement with full kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
655 Robinwood Dr
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5363 ENGLISH Drive
5363 English Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1171 BAKER Court
1171 Baker Court, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1936 sqft
Great Colonial on a quiet cul de sac, Lovely 3-bedroom + 205 S.F. finished Bonus Room over garage , 2 1/2 bath, spacious great room features a wood burning fireplace and front to back windows with lots of natural light.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5615 JOHN R Road
5615 John R Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1665 sqft
Spacious very updated ranch with huge private lot, loads of parking and Troy schools. Updated eat in kitchen with all appliances included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
