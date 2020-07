Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court yoga carport

Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style. We are conveniently located in a Troy, Michigan, residential community - just moments to I-75, M-59, and I-696, The Somerset Collection, Downtown Royal Oak and Birmingham. The City of Troy has an abundance of attractions and your children can attend the acclaimed Troy-area schools. Enjoy our 6,000-square foot clubhouse, which includes a racquetball court, 24-hour fitness center, locker rooms and business center, along with an outdoor pool, and free weekly Yoga classes.