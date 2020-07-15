12 Apartments for rent in Fenton, MI📍
104 S Pine
104 South Pine Street, Fenton, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Large, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, well maintained rental with hardwood flooring. First floor laundry, large rooms, lots of storage, fenced backyard.
788 EAGLE Drive
788 Eagle Drive, Fenton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1819 sqft
Great location on this newer, townhouse-style Fenton condo! Easy walk or quick drive to all the fun and food in downtown Fenton. Totally updated unit with 2 car attached garage. Two master suites, plus an additional half bath for guests.
1028 N Leroy Street
1028 North Leroy Street, Fenton, MI
Studio
$20,142
1119 sqft
Location, location, location! Beautifully-updated office with 4 private offices with windows, open area large enough for 4 work stations, and kitchen, all in the heart of north Fenton's commercial district.
Downtown Linden
120 N BRIDGE Street
120 North Bridge Street, Linden, MI
Studio
$4,325
2661 sqft
What an amazing opportunity to be a part of Linden's new history!! She's back!! The Union Block building has been re-built and is better than ever! This will be the heart of the community throughout the year, and your business can benefit from
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Downtown Highland
1555 N Milford Road
1555 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated historic home in a prime location available for lease. Several options are available: 200-2,000 SF. Phone system & cat (5) cable, Wi-Fi & all utilities included in rent! All set up for offices. Priced to lease.
9468 S Saginaw
9468 South Saginaw Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$3,000
1488 sqft
Looking for Lessee, 3-5 Years. Possible Purchase. Excellent High Traffic area with spectacular growth coming in 2021 Grand Blanc Tech Village. Major development area coming soon.
5345 S Dort Highway
5345 S Dort Hwy, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
Great lease opportunity on this vacant office. Located on very busy road with high visibility in Grand Blanc. Office has own bathroom and 2 access one in front and one in back. Monthly rent is $600. Call today to see the property! Easy showing.
8145 S Saginaw Street
8145 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI
Studio
$4,000
8799 sqft
Location, Location, Location Urgent Medical Care Facility, Great Opportunity on this Wonderful Street Exposure, Property Features 8 Exam Rooms, 5 Bathrooms, Xray Room With Built Led, Lab Room & 2 Reception areas.
100 Quality Way
100 Quality Way, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$22,000
29931 sqft
Well maintained building located within The Golden Corridor which encompasses I-75, I-69 and US-23 Highways. Building consists of 30,000 sq. ft. which includes 5 spacious offices which exceed 2,500 sq. ft. Two of the offices face the adjacent lake.
8243 PINE HOLLOW Trail
8243 Pine Hollow Trail, Genesee County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3600 sqft
Gorgeous home. 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, living room, family room, breakfast nook, formal dining, finished walkout basement with extra bedroom, wet bar, and full bath. Huge master bedroom with big bath on first floor. Tumbled marble and hardwood floors.
13318 Dixie Hwy 48
13318 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1232 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan-Great Location - Property Id: 316404 Lease for ONLY $1025 per month- 3 bedroom 2 bath- 28' x 44- 2016 Champion home at Groveland Manor has all of the must haves for your new home: Great opportunity to enjoy living in a community
Frequently Asked Questions
In Fenton, the median rent is $643 for a studio, $770 for a 1-bedroom, $1,012 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,339 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fenton, check out our monthly Fenton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fenton area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fenton from include Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.