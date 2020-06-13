271 Apartments for rent in Ypsilanti, MI

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,216
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
975 sqft
Spacious apartment complex close to I-94 and Route 23. Community amenities include tennis, racquetball, and volleyball courts, a pool and a gym. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Pines of Cloverlane
4907 Cloverlane Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,274
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
926 sqft
Traditional homes in close-to-everything apartment complex, just south of I-95. Volleyball court, tennis court, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated rooms have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Park
1 Unit Available
866 Madison St
866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
2973 W. Clark Rd
2973 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,069
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2973 W. Clark Rd in Ypsilanti. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available May 2020 - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of free parking including a garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
516 Congress St
516 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
516 Congress St. Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom - Near Downtown & College of Business - This house has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with two separate entrances off large porches.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
417 N Hamilton St
417 North Hamilton Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 08/28/20 Stunning renovated 3BR 1BA with remodeled kitchen and new carpet. New cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Laundry in-unit with private driveway for parking. Professionally managed. $1395 per month includes water and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
120 N Summit Street
120 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1180 sqft
This beautiful Duplex rental has 2 units. This is unit 1 and is the lower entry/downstairs unit. This unit comes with a shareable washer and dryer access on the entry floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
504 Saint Johns - 201
504 Saint Johns Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting September 01, 2020 to August 20, 2021! - Rent ranges from $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
514 Emmet Street - 21
514 Emmet St, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
925 sqft
We have a pet friendly 2 bedrooms available to rent starting September 1! - Rent is $800 to $875, this includes heat, water, trash removal, and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
510 North Congress - 14
510 Congress Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
922 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartments that is available to rent starting October 1! - Rent is $800, this includes heat, water, trash removal, parking, and a shared coin operated laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
957 Washtenaw Avenue
957 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,905
1932 sqft
Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms home with 1.5 Bathrooms.. Many updates throughout. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
College Heights
1 Unit Available
1636 washtenaw
1636 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1006 sqft
Move-in ready beautiful second floor Condo. 10-min walking-distance to Eastern Michigan University and Washtenaw International High School and Middle Academy (https://www.wihi.org).Bus Stop is nearby (www.theride.org).

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
408 washtenaw
408 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
This Three-Bedroom home has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, on-site storage and parking, private entrance, dishwashwer in unit and has a patio and large back yard. We are pet friendly here. Cats are free and dogs require a $50/month fee.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Depot Town
1 Unit Available
508 N Huron Street
508 North Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Charming and Updated 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bath on HUGE Lot walking distance to Eastern Michigan University, Depot Town and Downtown Ypsilanti. First Floor Features Large Living Room with Bay Window and Hardwood Floor.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ainsworth Park
1 Unit Available
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
2 N Normal Street
2 North Normal Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Not your usual Campus Rental! Completely renovated in todays trendy décor located near EMU Campus! Brand new everything and in upscale Materials and décor! Open New Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, Granite Counters, Convenient Island and Stainless

Median Rent in Ypsilanti

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ypsilanti is $874, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,054.
Studio
$820
1 Bed
$874
2 Beds
$1,054
3+ Beds
$1,447

June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ypsilanti Rent Report. Ypsilanti rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ypsilanti rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ypsilanti rents increased over the past month

Ypsilanti rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Ypsilanti stand at $874 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Ypsilanti's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Ypsilanti, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ypsilanti rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Ypsilanti, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ypsilanti is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ypsilanti's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Ypsilanti.
    • While Ypsilanti's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ypsilanti than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Ypsilanti.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Ypsilanti?
    In Ypsilanti, the median rent is $820 for a studio, $874 for a 1-bedroom, $1,054 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,447 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ypsilanti, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Ypsilanti?
    Some of the colleges located in the Ypsilanti area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Ypsilanti?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ypsilanti from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

