Apartment List
/
MI
/
ann arbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Ann Arbor, MI

📍
Elbel
Broadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kimberly Hills
20 Units Available
The George
2502 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,632
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1124 sqft
Move now and receive FREE rent on select apartment homes! Contact The George today to learn about our new leasing special.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Northside
46 Units Available
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
779 sqft
Pre-lease your fall apartment in the month of April and receive your fall prorate free - Offer expires 4/30/2020 Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,352
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
38 Units Available
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,214
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
Offers easy access to Route 39. Also close to the University of Michigan and Arborland Shopping Center. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens and formal dining rooms. Fitness center, lakeside pool and clubhouse on the premises.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Ann Arbor Woods
8 Units Available
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,034
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Quiet Seclusion.... City Convenience. Experience living in a quiet, secluded, neighborhood setting but with access to a convenient city life. Ann Arbor Woods is adjacent to Country Farm Walking Park and next to the Washtenaw County Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,594
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
983 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex on wooded grounds. Community features an Olympic-sized pool, tennis court, playground and gym. Recently renovated units come with granite counters, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Broadway
72 Units Available
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT. With modern finishes, thoughtfully designed floorplans and an unrivaled suite of amenities, Beekman on Broadway combines style, comfort and functionality in downtown Ann Arbor.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Elbel
7 Units Available
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,837
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1013 sqft
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Kimberly Hills
6 Units Available
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with hardwood floors, two bathrooms, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Located close to the University of Michigan, with easy access to I-94. Residents have access to a swimming pool and community garden.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Georgetown
6 Units Available
Ivanhoe Apartments
1533 Pine Valley Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
946 sqft
Ivanhoe Apartments is located in Ann Arbor, MI, which is home to a multitude of museums, parks, restaurants, bars and more, giving you the excitement of city life whenever you want it.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2974 Barclay Way
2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allen
1 Unit Available
1917 Lindsay Lane
1917 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
A two bedroom Condo in Ann Arbor MI Very convenient location. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ann-arbor-mi?lid=12360752 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5514622)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1407 Morton Avenue
1407 Morton Ave, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
2089 sqft
1 Available 08/06/20 August lease start! This stunning townhome in Burns Park features refinished hardwood floors, original woodwork, 9 ft ceilings, attractive porches, a bus stop right by house, ample parking, a very large yard, and plenty of

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Saunders Crescent
1410 Saunders Crescent, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1410 Saunders Crescent Available 07/03/20 1410 Saunders Crescent - 3 Bedroom - Three bedroom ranch in desirable wines neighborhood. Wood floors through out the house, partially finished basement.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Fourth Ward
1 Unit Available
328 Catherine
328 Catherine Street, Ann Arbor, MI
6 Bedrooms
$5,370
328 Catherine Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - Large 6 Bedroom House - Two kitchens, two baths. Parking, laundry, dishwasher. Large three story home, fine for up to 8 people.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South University
2 Units Available
1619 S University Ave
1619 South University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine bedroom furnished house with three bathrooms. Can be converted into two separate apartments (a three bedroom and a six bedroom). Natural woodwork, new windows, updated kitchen and bathroom. Parking included on the property. (RLNE4521261)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Main
1 Unit Available
117 E. Davis
117 East Davis Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
117 E. Davis Available 08/28/20 Available August 2020 - 117 E. Davis - This house has three bedrooms, and one bath. This home is close to Main Street and U of M Athletic Campus. A quick walk to Central. Nice yard, quiet street! On site parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Yost
1 Unit Available
800 Sylvan Ave
800 Sylvan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/30/20 Listed Exclusively by J. Keller Properties, LLC (734) 369-8239. Four bedroom, one bathroom home. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and driveway parking. Walk to U of M athletic campus and downtown. (RLNE2446966)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Area
1 Unit Available
514 Miller Ave
514 Miller Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1270 sqft
Exclusively listed by Arboright Properties this 4 bedroom home is available for a 7/15/20 move-in. A charming home with a first-floor master and attached bathroom and 3 bedrooms with another spacious bathroom on the second floor.

Median Rent in Ann Arbor

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ann Arbor is $1,084, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,307.
Studio
$1,017
1 Bed
$1,084
2 Beds
$1,307
3+ Beds
$1,795

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ann Arbor Rent Report. Ann Arbor rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ann Arbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ann Arbor rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Ann Arbor rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Ann Arbor stand at $1,084 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,308 for a two-bedroom. Ann Arbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ann Arbor, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Ann Arbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ann Arbor has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ann Arbor is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ann Arbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,308 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ann Arbor.
    • While rents in Ann Arbor remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ann Arbor than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Ann Arbor.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Ann Arbor?
    In Ann Arbor, the median rent is $1,017 for a studio, $1,084 for a 1-bedroom, $1,307 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,795 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ann Arbor, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ann Arbor?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ann Arbor include Elbel, Broadway, Kimberly Hills, and Northside.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Ann Arbor?
    Some of the colleges located in the Ann Arbor area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, Mott Community College, and College for Creative Studies. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Ann Arbor?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ann Arbor from include Detroit, Toledo, Lansing, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

    Similar Pages

    Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
    Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
    Ann Arbor Studio Apartments