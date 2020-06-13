Apartment List
/
MI
/
flint
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Evergreen Estates
7 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 7 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$560
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1677 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Potter
1 Unit Available
3702 Maryland Avenue
3702 Maryland Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
AVAILABLE NOW- FLINT SCHOOLS - AVAILABLE NOW- Gorgeous 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath Home in Flint Schools. Home Features Updated Kitchen and Baths, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement, and a 2 Car Garage. No Pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
4411 Red Arrow Rd
4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS! Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chevrolet
1 Unit Available
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
410 Allendale Pl
410 Allendale Place, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
2000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! Available September or October MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - McLaren Hospital Premium Location & house. Premium Neighborhood behind McLaren Hospital. Near Brentwood, Sherwood, Cloverdale, Allendale.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
316 Sheffield Ave
316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600 Open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
730 Frank St
730 Frank Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Frank St Mott park CALL MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600 3 Bed 1 bath cape cod / bungalow, w finished basement, garage, fenced yard, huge deck, hardwood floors, newer kitchen w island. knotty pine upstairs bedroom. 1 call does it all.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
520 Burroughs Ave
520 Burroughs Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement) 2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Indian Village
1 Unit Available
613 White Willow Dr 613
613 White Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home AVAILABLE NOW ! - Property Id: 299696 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office. 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home that is MOVE-IN READY ! This home is perfect as a starter home and for those who need more space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Parks
1 Unit Available
1986 Howard Ave
1986 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$650
1001 sqft
Spacious Clean Family Home - Property Id: 298314 Spacious Clean Family Home Master Bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, dining room, kitchen, and mudroom. Michigan basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
1410 Indiana Ave #1
1410 Indiana Avenue, Flint, MI
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1410 Indiana - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799459)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Civic Park
1 Unit Available
2218 Milbourne Ave
2218 Milbourne Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
Available Now! - Available Now! 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement and partially fenced yard. $335 City of Flint water affidavit fee (RLNE5788706)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
3440 Barth St
3440 Barth Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1108 sqft
RENT SPECIAL 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT!! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is over 1100 sq ft. Home has a galley kitchen with a separate dining area, an unfinished basement and a detached garage. Monthly rent is $700 with a $700 deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2412 Adair St
2412 Adair Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$625
874 sqft
This clean 874 sq ft- 3 bedroom/ 1 bath is move in ready. Has detached garage and basement. Rent is only $625 and security deposit could be as low as $625

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
804 Chevrolet
804 N Chevrolet Ave, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1232 sqft
Home features many new finishes, including beautiful tiles in kitchen, new floor in dining and living room. Large enclosed back porch can be used all year round.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ballenger Square
1 Unit Available
2739 STEVENSON
2739 North Stevenson Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1224 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 1 1/2 Bath. An Absolute Must See! Fully Updated From The Ceiling To The Floor, 3 Bedroom bungalow. New updated kitchen, Washer and dryer hook up available to accommodate your personal washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glendale
1 Unit Available
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2406 Corunna Road
2406 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$800
1374 sqft
Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School For The Deaf. Its located in an OPPORTUNITY ZONE! Its just a mile from Downtown Flint, Kettering University and 3 expressways!.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Ballenger Highway
1 Unit Available
2921 Mallery
2921 Mallery Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! - TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Home has an enclosed front porch, basement and a 1 car detached garage.

Median Rent in Flint

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Flint is $545, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $725.
Studio
$460
1 Bed
$545
2 Beds
$725
City GuideFlint
We’ll just give you a glimpse of life in Flint and let you decide for yourself if it sounds like a fit for you. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road …

110,000 people call Flint, Michigan home.

You won’t have any problem finding an apartment or freestanding house to call your own. Flint is home to some real architectural gems, including a variety of historic Victorian estates, so your renting options are plentiful.

Cost

The cost of living in Flint is more than 20% lower than the average American city, and property prices are among the cheapest anywhere. You can literally buy a sizable single-family detached home for less than the price of most Chevrolets (16-18 grand in many areas), while the average rental unit goes for less than $400.

Bumming Around the Town

You’ll probably want your own set of wheels to get the full Flint experience. The city is so spread out that in order to shop, bank, work, and socialize conveniently, a car of your own is the only feasible option. The Mass Transportation Authority buses do service the inner city and central suburbs.

Snagging Some Dynamite Digs

If there’s an easier place in America to score an apartment, townhouse, or traditional housing unit, we’ve yet to find it. If you’re interested in leasing a freestanding house rather than a traditional apartment, you’re in luck. Prices vary depending on size and location, but it’s common in Flint to come across 2BR houses that cover approximately 1000 square feet for $500-$600 and 1 BR townhouses or ranch homes for around $400.

One thing you should about residential properties in Flint is that they tend to be well established or even historic. In fact, less than one percent of homes and apartments were constructed in 1995 or later, while nearly 90 percent were built prior to 1970. Most apartments are well kept, though, and you can even find some luxury units with all the flash and dazzle of a typical modern crash pad.

Got it? Good. Stay cool, peeps, and welcome to Flint!

June 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Flint Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Flint Rent Report. Flint rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Flint rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Flint rents increased slightly over the past month

Flint rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Flint stand at $546 for a one-bedroom apartment and $725 for a two-bedroom. Flint's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Flint, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Flint rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Flint has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Flint is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Flint's median two-bedroom rent of $725 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Flint.
    • While rents in Flint remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Flint than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Flint.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Flint?
    In Flint, the median rent is $460 for a studio, $545 for a 1-bedroom, $725 for a 2-bedroom, and $956 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Flint, check out our monthly Flint Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Flint?
    Some of the colleges located in the Flint area include Mott Community College, University of Michigan-Flint, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and Lawrence Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Flint?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flint from include Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

    Similar Pages

    Flint 2 BedroomsFlint Apartments with Balcony
    Flint Apartments with ParkingFlint Pet Friendly Places
    Flint Studio Apartments