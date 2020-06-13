66 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI

Snagging Some Dynamite Digs

If there’s an easier place in America to score an apartment, townhouse, or traditional housing unit, we’ve yet to find it. If you’re interested in leasing a freestanding house rather than a traditional apartment, you’re in luck. Prices vary depending on size and location, but it’s common in Flint to come across 2BR houses that cover approximately 1000 square feet for $500-$600 and 1 BR townhouses or ranch homes for around $400.

One thing you should about residential properties in Flint is that they tend to be well established or even historic. In fact, less than one percent of homes and apartments were constructed in 1995 or later, while nearly 90 percent were built prior to 1970. Most apartments are well kept, though, and you can even find some luxury units with all the flash and dazzle of a typical modern crash pad.

Got it? Good. Stay cool, peeps, and welcome to Flint!