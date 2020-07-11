/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
139 Luxury Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Smart Zone
1144 Faulkner Unit 7
1144 Faulkner, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1444 sqft
1144 Faulkner Unit 7 Available 09/30/20 COMING SOON: BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN TROY! - NEWER-BUILD 3-STORY TOWNHOME IN ROCHESTER COMMONS OF TROY! THIS GREAT UNIT FOR LEASE FEATURES A KITCHEN W/OAK CABINETS, WHITE APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS COUNTER TOPS & OPEN
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3257 Newbury Pl
3257 Newbury Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1480 sqft
3257 Newbury place Available 07/15/20 Desirable Midtown Square condo is completely upgraded in September 2019. Hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tiles in two bedrooms, new carpet for staircases, new paint.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
477 Vanderpool Dr
477 Vanderpool Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Nice newer colonial home available for lease. Living room with hardwood floors. Ceramic tile foyer and kitchen floor. All appliances included. Washer and dryer included. 1st floor laundry area. Finished basement with full kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
5363 ENGLISH Drive
5363 English Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
Beautiful and fully updated 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, 2 car attached garage, nicely finished basement, award winning Troy schools, move-in ready and appliances are included.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1171 BAKER Court
1171 Baker Court, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1936 sqft
Great Colonial on a quiet cul de sac, Lovely 3-bedroom + 205 S.F. finished Bonus Room over garage , 2 1/2 bath, spacious great room features a wood burning fireplace and front to back windows with lots of natural light.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6888 DAKOTA Drive
6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3684 sqft
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
107 MILLSTONE Drive
107 Millstone Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3093 sqft
Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/2.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yards. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
770 Amberwood Drive
770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3546 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4023 Shadrock Dr
4023 Shadrock Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial house in a prime location in Troy near the highway and major malls. Troy school district, natural fireplace, full basement, large master bedroom with walk in closet. All appliances stay. 1.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6925 EDGEWATER Drive
6925 Edgewater Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2161 sqft
Highly desirable beautiful and well maintained condo in Troy! Condo features of 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Spacious living room and office/library share a dual fireplace. Living room has doorwall to balcony for enjoying the outdoors.
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4750 BELZAIR Drive
4750 Belzair Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1997 sqft
What a great location located on .98 acre and siding to a stream. Park in sub. IN TROY HIGH / SMITH / LEONARD BOUNDARIES. Two way natural FP between LR & FR. FFL WITH LARGE CLOSET NEXT TO OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
1 of 27
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
5032 PRENTIS Drive
5032 Prentis Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2264 sqft
TROY SCHOOLS! BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOW ON THE MARKET FOR RENT! 4 BDRMS, 2 ½ UPDATED BATHS, APPROX 2300 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CARPETING AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS LIVING RM, WARM AND COZY FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. 12X11 FORMAL DINING.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive
1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:55am
1 Unit Available
2891 E Maple
2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,993
1600 sqft
Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Transit Center
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests. Four bedrooms.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
