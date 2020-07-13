/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Troy, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rochester Road
1136 ALAMEDA Boulevard
1136 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1711 sqft
THE TOWNES OF NORTHWYCK UPPER LEVEL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN TROY! FEATURES INCLUDE A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, BEAUTIFUL OPEN KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1549 Brentwood
1549 Brentwood Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1549 Brentwood Available 08/01/20 1549 Brentwood - Spacious 3 bed, 1.5 bath condominium located in the desirable Northfield Hills complex. You have access to the swimming pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1514 PORTER Circle
1514 Porter Circle, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths Updated kitchen. All appliances are included. Complex has pool, tennis courts, club house and beach volleyball. Walking distance to Thelma Spencer Park. Monthly rent includes the association fee.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2252 ORCHARD CREST Street
2252 Orchard Crest Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
968 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse with patio. 2 bedroom and one and a half bathroom in very desirable area. Laminate flooring in kitchen, nook and living room. All appliances included with newer washer/dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Disposal.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1155 DERBY RD APT 6
1155 Derby Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
981 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 1 full bath raised ranch located in desirable Birmingham North Condos! The spacious living room boasts large windows for ample natural lighting and flows effortlessly to the attached dining
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
425 N ETON Street
425 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
973 sqft
Must see! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2nd floor condominium in popular Buckingham Village. Great condition, with prime location across from Pembroke Park. Walk to Big Rock Chophouse, Jet's Pizza, the new Whole Foods Market, and many other great amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
301 N ETON ST APT C Street
301 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2713 Helmsdale
2713 Helmsdale Cir, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1960 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1717 E 14 Mile Rd
1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225, Rochester Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and golf course. Units, both apartments and townhomes, feature walk-in closets, covered parking and washer/dryer. Close to I-75, within commuting distance of "Automation Alley" and downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Similar Pages
Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTroy 3 BedroomsTroy Accessible ApartmentsTroy Apartments under $1,000Troy Apartments under $900
Troy Apartments with BalconyTroy Apartments with GarageTroy Apartments with GymTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolTroy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI