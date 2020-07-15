/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
185 Cheap Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1333 W SOUTH Boulevard
1333 West South Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom...part of a duplex. You will enjoy the horseshoe driveway...no backing out onto South Blvd! The home sits back from the road. Fenced in yard...shared with other duplex occupant. This is turn key... completely gutted 2020...
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
5097 MANSFIELD Avenue
5097 Mansfield Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Very affordable 1 bedroom upper apartment in quiet well maintained building in N Royal Oak not far from Beaumont complex, Meijers, shopping along Coolidge.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4909 CROOKS RD APT D9
4909 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
613 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4909 CROOKS RD APT D9 in Royal Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$660
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
26135 Coolidge Highway
26135 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
768 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch Duplex,Refrigerator and Stove Included. Located in an established neighborhood where the streets are lined with large, beautiful trees. Laminate Floors Throughout. Berkley School District. 2 year lease min.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
833 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE Boulevard
833 Bloomfield Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
Similar Pages
Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTroy 3 BedroomsTroy Accessible ApartmentsTroy Apartments under $900Troy Apartments with Balconies
Troy Apartments with GaragesTroy Apartments with GymsTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolsTroy Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI