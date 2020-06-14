/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troy, MI
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Axtell
1918 Axtell Drive, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay.
Results within 1 mile of Troy
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Madison Heights
4 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4417 Crooks Rd.
4417 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNIT IN ROYAL OAK! - THIS IS AS CLOSE TO NEW CONSTRUCTION AS IT GETS! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
636 sqft
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
5005 CROOKS RD APT 33
5005 North Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
786 sqft
Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft style condo. Private entrance, hardwood floors through-out. Double doors face the pool. Master bedroom with attached bath and extra storage area upstairs. Laundry and family room in finished basement.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
629 sqft
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1717 E 14 Mile Rd
1717 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Birmingham. Great location! Community has a beautiful, well maintained pool. Lower unit with a balcony to enjoy your morning coffee or an evening cocktail on.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Royal Oak
32 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
800 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Similar Pages
Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTroy 3 BedroomsTroy Apartments under $1,000Troy Apartments under $900Troy Apartments with Balcony
Troy Apartments with GarageTroy Apartments with GymTroy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTroy Apartments with ParkingTroy Apartments with PoolTroy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI