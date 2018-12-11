All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:41 AM

6888 Dakota Drive · (586) 707-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Troy
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6888 Dakota Drive, Troy, MI 48098

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr. bath, Jack & Jill Bathroom with separate vanity for each bedroom and upgraded ceramic tile and granite throughout. 2-50 gal. WH, 2-AC, 2- Furnaces. Gourmet LaFata cabinets with island in kitchen with granite countertops throughout. Appliances package (Samsung) built in double oven, electric cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Walk-in pantry, double sided see-through gas fireplace w/marble. Crown Molding, Central vacuum, 8 feet tall doors, 9 feet high basement ceiling, Possible 5th bedroom in entry level. Huge stamped concrete patio in the backyard and much more in this home to list. Go and show. Agents and clients are to use guidelines provided by the CDC, State of Michigan, and Michigan Association of Realtors for conducting showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have any available units?
6888 DAKOTA Drive has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have?
Some of 6888 DAKOTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6888 DAKOTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6888 DAKOTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 DAKOTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6888 DAKOTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6888 DAKOTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6888 DAKOTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have a pool?
No, 6888 DAKOTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6888 DAKOTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6888 DAKOTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6888 DAKOTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6888 DAKOTA Drive has units with air conditioning.

