6888 DAKOTA Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, stunning one of a kind home in prestigious subdivision, built on a corner lot. 3 car side-entry garage, mstr. suite w/jetted tub and walk-in closet, mstr. bath, Jack & Jill Bathroom with separate vanity for each bedroom and upgraded ceramic tile and granite throughout. 2-50 gal. WH, 2-AC, 2- Furnaces. Gourmet LaFata cabinets with island in kitchen with granite countertops throughout. Appliances package (Samsung) built in double oven, electric cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Walk-in pantry, double sided see-through gas fireplace w/marble. Crown Molding, Central vacuum, 8 feet tall doors, 9 feet high basement ceiling, Possible 5th bedroom in entry level. Huge stamped concrete patio in the backyard and much more in this home to list. Go and show. Agents and clients are to use guidelines provided by the CDC, State of Michigan, and Michigan Association of Realtors for conducting showings.