2496 Coral Dr

Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.This home offers an open floor plan with custom kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops,marble tiled foyer,kitchen, and nook, hardwood floors, and partially finished basement. 24 month lease. Application attached, Minimum 680 credit score. Job verification and credit report required. Pets negotiable with additional charges ($25 per cat, $50 per dog per pet per month) Move in consists of first months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, and $300 cleaning fee. Please remove shoes or use provided shoe covers.