Troy, MI
2496 Coral Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:40 PM

2496 Coral Dr

2496 Coral Drive · (586) 321-3314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2496 Coral Drive, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the photos and video tour. Available 7/1/2020. Well cared for 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.This home offers an open floor plan with custom kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops,marble tiled foyer,kitchen, and nook, hardwood floors, and partially finished basement. 24 month lease. Application attached, Minimum 680 credit score. Job verification and credit report required. Pets negotiable with additional charges ($25 per cat, $50 per dog per pet per month) Move in consists of first months rent, 1.5 months security deposit, and $300 cleaning fee. Please remove shoes or use provided shoe covers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2496 Coral Dr have any available units?
2496 Coral Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2496 Coral Dr have?
Some of 2496 Coral Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2496 Coral Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Coral Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Coral Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2496 Coral Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2496 Coral Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2496 Coral Dr does offer parking.
Does 2496 Coral Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2496 Coral Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Coral Dr have a pool?
No, 2496 Coral Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Coral Dr have accessible units?
No, 2496 Coral Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Coral Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2496 Coral Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2496 Coral Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2496 Coral Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
