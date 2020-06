Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous lease home in a great neighborhood in Troy. This newly remodeled 4 bedroom/2.1 bath colonial is a wonderful family home with a great front and back yards. What’s not to like about this one? It’s freshly painted with new hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops,and a large island. It’s connected to a spacious family room with a fireplace. Upstairs you’ll find the master suite with a large bathroom that has a stand up shower and jetted tub. Plenty of room for your clothes in the walk in closet. There are brand new custom blinds in all the bedrooms. The finished basement is massive with a bonus room that can be a bedroom or office plus a full bathroom. You’ll love the outdoor brick patio and lush yard.