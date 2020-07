Amenities

12669 Riverview - 2 BED 1 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit. $50 non-refundable credit/background report fee. Buyer's agent to verify all information. SEC 8 welcome. NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, GOOD STANDING W/DTE AND DWSD, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE AND 2 CHECK STUBS. ***NO PETS***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896523)