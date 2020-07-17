All apartments in Detroit
12669 RIVERVIEW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12669 RIVERVIEW

12669 Riverview Street · (305) 793-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12669 Riverview Street, Detroit, MI 48223
Brightmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12669 RIVERVIEW · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
12669 Riverview - 2 BED 1 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups. Tenant to pay all utilities. 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit. $50 non-refundable credit/background report fee. Buyer's agent to verify all information. SEC 8 welcome. NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, GOOD STANDING W/DTE AND DWSD, COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE AND 2 CHECK STUBS. ***NO PETS***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12669 RIVERVIEW have any available units?
12669 RIVERVIEW has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 12669 RIVERVIEW have?
Some of 12669 RIVERVIEW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12669 RIVERVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
12669 RIVERVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12669 RIVERVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 12669 RIVERVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 12669 RIVERVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 12669 RIVERVIEW offers parking.
Does 12669 RIVERVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12669 RIVERVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12669 RIVERVIEW have a pool?
No, 12669 RIVERVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 12669 RIVERVIEW have accessible units?
No, 12669 RIVERVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 12669 RIVERVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 12669 RIVERVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
