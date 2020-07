10707 GLENHAVEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ENJOY THIS PERFECT LOCATION SITUATED AT A QUIET BLOCK. THIS RAISED RAMBLER HAS MOST OF THE THINGS YOU NEED. ALSO CLOSE TO WHEATON MALL FOR ALL YOUR SHOPPING AND 495 FOR CONVENIENCE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL, KITCHEN RECENTLY UPDATED; FINISH BASEMENT HAS PLENTY OF ROOM ;AN OFFICE SPACE AND FOR STORAGE. AVAIL IMED GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, PETS OK BY CASE BY CASE.IT HAS A WALK OUT BASEMENT AND A DECK WITH TWO ENTRANCES. Detached Garage with about 4 cars parking, 1 car Garage Space. AND SHOWING WILL START ON FRIDAY 8/30/19. BASEMENT HAS SUMP PUMP.