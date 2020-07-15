All apartments in Wheaton
2602 JENNINGS ROAD

2602 Jennings Road · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Jennings Road, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Renovated Rambler in lovely commuter location in Silver Spring. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and option of 4th bedroom suite in the lower level, which also includes full bath. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and new cabinets. Huge sunroom addition with surrounding sliding doors, provides lots of entertaining space or extra family room. Finished walk-out basement features large recreation room, or optional 4th bedroom suite. Close to metro (less that 1 mile), shopping amenities and community parks. Available for move-in September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have any available units?
2602 JENNINGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have?
Some of 2602 JENNINGS ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 JENNINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2602 JENNINGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 JENNINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 JENNINGS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2602 JENNINGS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
