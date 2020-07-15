2602 JENNINGS ROAD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Renovated Rambler in lovely commuter location in Silver Spring. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and option of 4th bedroom suite in the lower level, which also includes full bath. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and new cabinets. Huge sunroom addition with surrounding sliding doors, provides lots of entertaining space or extra family room. Finished walk-out basement features large recreation room, or optional 4th bedroom suite. Close to metro (less that 1 mile), shopping amenities and community parks. Available for move-in September 1st.