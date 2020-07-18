All apartments in Wheaton
2230 HIGHFLY TER

2230 Highfly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Highfly Terrace, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2,600 sq ft of living space. Bright and welcoming open floor concept. Gourmet kitchen features bar seating, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The main floor includes a breakfast area, dining room, living room, and family room space. 3 bedrooms with a generous master suite that includes dual vanities shower, and soaking tub. Garage parking with tons of storage. Close to metro, parks, grocery stores, and shopping. Convenient to Wheaton Regional Park and the new Wheaton Library Recreation Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have any available units?
2230 HIGHFLY TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have?
Some of 2230 HIGHFLY TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 HIGHFLY TER currently offering any rent specials?
2230 HIGHFLY TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 HIGHFLY TER pet-friendly?
No, 2230 HIGHFLY TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheaton.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER offer parking?
Yes, 2230 HIGHFLY TER offers parking.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 HIGHFLY TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have a pool?
No, 2230 HIGHFLY TER does not have a pool.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have accessible units?
No, 2230 HIGHFLY TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 HIGHFLY TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 HIGHFLY TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 HIGHFLY TER does not have units with air conditioning.
