2230 HIGHFLY TER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

2,600 sq ft of living space. Bright and welcoming open floor concept. Gourmet kitchen features bar seating, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The main floor includes a breakfast area, dining room, living room, and family room space. 3 bedrooms with a generous master suite that includes dual vanities shower, and soaking tub. Garage parking with tons of storage. Close to metro, parks, grocery stores, and shopping. Convenient to Wheaton Regional Park and the new Wheaton Library Recreation Center.