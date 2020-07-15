All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

12802 ATHERTON DRIVE

12802 Atherton Drive · (301) 230-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12802 Atherton Drive, Wheaton, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
A MUST SEE...Two Level Brick Detached S/F Home in QUIET, WELL-KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD! 3 Bed/2 Bath w/Hardwood Floors. The Fully Finished Lower Lvl is filled with Natural Light from its many Windows. Rec Rm, Den/Office, Full Bath & 2nd Kitchen, possible In-Law Suite! Owner in property and will be completely moved out by last week in July. Owner had Lower Lvl Freshly Painted, Sanitized/Cleaned and will have Upper Lvl completed by last week of July. Shed & Deck area in backyard as well. All work will be completed before move-in of tenants (same color scheme to be applied as Lower Level). Ask agent to show previous listing pictures of first/main level (that is what it will look like again). Existing Security System Available for Hook-Up. Driveway Parking and plenty of street parking. Enjoy the nearby Rock Creek Trail, Parks, Playgrounds. Easy commute to Walter Reed Medical Center, NIH, Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda, Westfield Mall, I-495, Rt. 270. LARGE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD W/ OVERSIZED SECURED SHED & COVERED DECK. Small Pets Case by Case. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. Minutes to Glenmont, Twinbrook Metro Stations & MARC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have any available units?
12802 ATHERTON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12802 ATHERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12802 ATHERTON DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

