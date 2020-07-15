12802 ATHERTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground

A MUST SEE...Two Level Brick Detached S/F Home in QUIET, WELL-KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD! 3 Bed/2 Bath w/Hardwood Floors. The Fully Finished Lower Lvl is filled with Natural Light from its many Windows. Rec Rm, Den/Office, Full Bath & 2nd Kitchen, possible In-Law Suite! Owner in property and will be completely moved out by last week in July. Owner had Lower Lvl Freshly Painted, Sanitized/Cleaned and will have Upper Lvl completed by last week of July. Shed & Deck area in backyard as well. All work will be completed before move-in of tenants (same color scheme to be applied as Lower Level). Ask agent to show previous listing pictures of first/main level (that is what it will look like again). Existing Security System Available for Hook-Up. Driveway Parking and plenty of street parking. Enjoy the nearby Rock Creek Trail, Parks, Playgrounds. Easy commute to Walter Reed Medical Center, NIH, Downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda, Westfield Mall, I-495, Rt. 270. LARGE FULLY FENCED BACKYARD W/ OVERSIZED SECURED SHED & COVERED DECK. Small Pets Case by Case. EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. Minutes to Glenmont, Twinbrook Metro Stations & MARC.