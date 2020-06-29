All apartments in Wheaton
Home
/
Wheaton, MD
/
11106 DAYTON STREET
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

11106 DAYTON STREET

11106 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

11106 Dayton Street, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
Must see this newly renovated home in the heart of Wheaton& just 1/2 mile to Wheaton Metro. New Kitchen with tons of walnut colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and and plenty of workspace on the custom granite countertops. Sliding doors from the dining room lead to a new deck and patio in the back yard. The rest of the house boasts a newly renovated hall bath, fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors, a master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Full basement has a lot more finished space including a den/office, plenty of storage, a half bath, and walkout stairs. Amazing location is inside of a mile to Safeway, Giant Food, Westfield Mall, Costco, tons of great restaurants, movie theater, and Wheaton Regional Park with Pine Lake and Sligo Creek Park, both with miles and miles of hike/bike trails. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

