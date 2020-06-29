11106 DAYTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Must see this newly renovated home in the heart of Wheaton& just 1/2 mile to Wheaton Metro. New Kitchen with tons of walnut colored cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and and plenty of workspace on the custom granite countertops. Sliding doors from the dining room lead to a new deck and patio in the back yard. The rest of the house boasts a newly renovated hall bath, fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors, a master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Full basement has a lot more finished space including a den/office, plenty of storage, a half bath, and walkout stairs. Amazing location is inside of a mile to Safeway, Giant Food, Westfield Mall, Costco, tons of great restaurants, movie theater, and Wheaton Regional Park with Pine Lake and Sligo Creek Park, both with miles and miles of hike/bike trails. Available immediately.