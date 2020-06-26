All apartments in Wheaton
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

10505 Hayes Ave.

10505 Hayes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10505 Hayes Avenue, Wheaton, MD 20902
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10505 Hayes Ave. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Silver Spring - Beautiful 3br 2ba Cape Cod home in Silver Spring Md. This 3 level home features an inviting screened in porch, fenced backyard, stunning hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Minutes to 495, shopping, downtown Silver Spring and public transportation. Available 7/1/2020. Call Property Specialists to schedule a viewing, 703-525-7010.

Lower Level: carpeted throughout, rec room, bonus room, laundry room, full bath

Entry Level : hardwoods, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen

Upper Level: hardwoods, masterbedroom, office/den

LR: 15x16 DR: KIT:
MBR: 12x12 2NDBR: 10X11 3RDBR: 10X11 OTHER: Rec Room: 15x16

10505 Hayes Ave YouTube virtual tour

Exterior
https://youtu.be/BMzxFis7-Pw

Main level
https://youtu.be/Ope2Gf0S3UU

Basement
https://youtu.be/P3MiQ3D7mto

Upper level
https://youtu.be/XCLTaJWy8ak

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $90,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $2200
Security Deposit: $2200 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE4866397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have any available units?
10505 Hayes Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheaton, MD.
What amenities does 10505 Hayes Ave. have?
Some of 10505 Hayes Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Hayes Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Hayes Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Hayes Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10505 Hayes Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. offer parking?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have a pool?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10505 Hayes Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10505 Hayes Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
