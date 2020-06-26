Amenities
10505 Hayes Ave. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Silver Spring - Beautiful 3br 2ba Cape Cod home in Silver Spring Md. This 3 level home features an inviting screened in porch, fenced backyard, stunning hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Minutes to 495, shopping, downtown Silver Spring and public transportation. Available 7/1/2020. Call Property Specialists to schedule a viewing, 703-525-7010.
Lower Level: carpeted throughout, rec room, bonus room, laundry room, full bath
Entry Level : hardwoods, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen
Upper Level: hardwoods, masterbedroom, office/den
LR: 15x16 DR: KIT:
MBR: 12x12 2NDBR: 10X11 3RDBR: 10X11 OTHER: Rec Room: 15x16
10505 Hayes Ave YouTube virtual tour
Exterior
https://youtu.be/BMzxFis7-Pw
Main level
https://youtu.be/Ope2Gf0S3UU
Basement
https://youtu.be/P3MiQ3D7mto
Upper level
https://youtu.be/XCLTaJWy8ak
Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $90,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.
Fees:
Rent: $2200
Security Deposit: $2200 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).
To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.
Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.
(RLNE4866397)