10505 Hayes Ave. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home in Silver Spring - Beautiful 3br 2ba Cape Cod home in Silver Spring Md. This 3 level home features an inviting screened in porch, fenced backyard, stunning hardwood floors on the main and upper level. Minutes to 495, shopping, downtown Silver Spring and public transportation. Available 7/1/2020. Call Property Specialists to schedule a viewing, 703-525-7010.



Lower Level: carpeted throughout, rec room, bonus room, laundry room, full bath



Entry Level : hardwoods, living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen



Upper Level: hardwoods, masterbedroom, office/den



LR: 15x16 DR: KIT:

MBR: 12x12 2NDBR: 10X11 3RDBR: 10X11 OTHER: Rec Room: 15x16



10505 Hayes Ave YouTube virtual tour



Exterior

https://youtu.be/BMzxFis7-Pw



Main level

https://youtu.be/Ope2Gf0S3UU



Basement

https://youtu.be/P3MiQ3D7mto



Upper level

https://youtu.be/XCLTaJWy8ak



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $90,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $2200

Security Deposit: $2200 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: NOW



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



(RLNE4866397)